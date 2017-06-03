Woman traveling the wrong way on U.S. 90 dies after wreck, police say

A woman traveling the wrong direction on U.S. 90 hit another vehicle Friday night and later died from her injuries, a police captain said.
Donna Demo, 51, of Vancleave was traveling eastbound a westbound lane of traffic when she crashed into another vehicle head on, Ocean Springs Capt. William Jackson said.
Jackson said Demo and the driver of the other vehicle had to be extracted from the wreckage using JAWS of Life operated by the Ocean Springs Fire Department.
Both drivers were taken to Ocean Springs Hospital, Jackson said. The driver of the other vehicle suffered a broken collar bone in the crash.
Demo passed away at the hospital, Jackson said, and an autopsy will be performed in Jackson next week.
Jackson said police are investigating why Demo was driving on the wrong side of the highway.
Justin Mitchell: 228-604-0705, @JustinMitchell_
Comments