Family says missing mom would never leave her kid. Cops are trying to track her down.

Pascagoula police are asking for tips to find a mother missing since May 31.
Billie Jean Harris, 24, was last seen Wednesday at Walmart between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m.
She was driving a gold 1997 Ford Escort with Mississippi license plate number JIE657.
“Based on everything we have learned to this point, it would be very out of character for this woman to get out of contact with her family,” Police Chief Kenny Johnson said Friday.
Shortly before heading to the store, Harris, a member of the U.S. Air Force, dropped her child off at the child’s father’s home.
Police confirmed Harris made it to Walmart after reviewing store surveillance. The footage showed her going to an ATM machine inside the store and then leaving.
“We can’t tell if she got any money,” Johnson said. “We didn’t see her buy anything.”
Surveillance also captured Harris when she left the store and got in her car.
“She sits there for a little bit longer than usual,” Johnson said, and then drives off.
“From everybody we have talked to, she is a very responsible mother,” Johnson said. “She is close to her parents. She interacts with them pretty regularly. This is very unusual for her. The family is obviously very, very concerned.”
Police have subpoenaed her phone records and other information in an attempt to track her whereabouts.
“This is just atypical behavior for her,” Johnson said. “We are reaching out through the media and social media to find her. We are using every avenue we have to try and locate the lady. At this point, we just don't have anything to go on. We just ask folks to be on alert and keep with the media because we will put out whatever we have.”
To report tips, call the Pascagoula Police Department at 228-762-2211.
Margaret Baker: 228-896-0538
