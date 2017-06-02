If you go to this festival in Ocean Springs, a free cup of ice cream awaits

Ice cream is the white part of the annual Red, White & Blueberry Festival in downtown Ocean Springs on Saturday, and the city is giving it away free.
The annual festival that gives free vanilla ice cream to all festival goers is in its 12th year along Robinson Street and Washington Avenue, at the L&N Depot entrance to the city. The ice cream is the base for the topping of your choice — red strawberries or blueberries.
On Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., blueberry vendors will join the Ocean Springs Fresh Market around the Depot.
The ice cream is provided by the Ocean Springs Chamber of Commerce-Main Street-Tourism Bureau.
The first year, the festival served homemade ice cream to 300 people. Last year, it was 3,000 cups of ice cream.
But you will also get a chance to “sample some great blueberry dishes, share blueberry recipes, purchase blueberry bushes, see cooking demonstrations and more,” the chamber said in its press release.
The Fresh Market vendors also will be out in full force, the chamber said, with local items for sale. And the city’s First Saturday Market will join in the fun from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Robinson Street.
According to the chamber, featured presentations include Wanda Freeland with Jackson County Master Gardeners at 10:30 a.m., a cooking demonstration by Diane Claughton with the Ocean Springs Fresh Market at 11:30 a.m. and Cooking with Kids by Chef Danie at 12:30 p.m.
The festival is a rain-or-shine event and is sponsored by businesses and the chamber.
Karen Nelson: 228-896-2310, @NelsonNews_atSH
Comments