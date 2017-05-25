Four people were killed in a wreck on I-10 two miles west of exit 61 in Jackson County. A second wreck about a mile west of the fatal sent two people to the hospital. John Fitzhugh jcfitzhugh@sunherald.com
Four people were killed in a wreck on I-10 two miles west of exit 61 in Jackson County. A second wreck about a mile west of the fatal sent two people to the hospital. John Fitzhugh jcfitzhugh@sunherald.com

Jackson County

May 25, 2017 11:04 AM

MHP identifies four victims of fatal I-10 crash in Gautier

By Robin Fitzgerald

rfitzgerald@sunherald.com

Gautier

Four people from Mobile, Alabama, have been identified as the four killed Wednesday when their sport utility vehicle was crushed between two 18-wheelers on Interstate 10 in Gautier.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol has identified them as the driver, Ruth M. Clark, 55; Jacob Williams, 63; Diane Williams, 57; and Takisha Mosley, 43,

The four were in a Ford Expedition in a crash involving two 18-wheelers and a pickup truck at mile marker 61. Westbound lanes at Gautier Exit 61 were closed several hours during emergency response and the initial investigation.

A fifth vehicle, a pickup truck pulling a camper, drove into the grassy median to avoid a collision.

SunHerald.com is working on an updated report.

Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Homeless advocates want them to feel like they are a part of the community

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos