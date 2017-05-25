MHP identifies four victims of fatal I-10 crash in Gautier

Four people from Mobile, Alabama, have been identified as the four killed Wednesday when their sport utility vehicle was crushed between two 18-wheelers on Interstate 10 in Gautier.
The Mississippi Highway Patrol has identified them as the driver, Ruth M. Clark, 55; Jacob Williams, 63; Diane Williams, 57; and Takisha Mosley, 43,
The four were in a Ford Expedition in a crash involving two 18-wheelers and a pickup truck at mile marker 61. Westbound lanes at Gautier Exit 61 were closed several hours during emergency response and the initial investigation.
A fifth vehicle, a pickup truck pulling a camper, drove into the grassy median to avoid a collision.
SunHerald.com is working on an updated report.
