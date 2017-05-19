La Pointe-Krebs House museum wins international award

A museum display at the La Pointe-Krebs House — a structure built before America became a country — has won second place in an international design competition.
The display, entitled “Discovering Connections,” outlines the history of the house and Jackson County, from pre-history to the 20th century. It was designed by Kiyomi LLC of Jackson. Jeanne Luckett also was a consultant for the museum project.
Award winners were announced in Los Angeles. There were more than 1,000 entries submitted by architects and designers of interiors, fashion, products, and graphics from 52 countries in the prestigious competition that was judged by design celebrities in television and magazine.
The entries were judged on the use of space and how the subject was portrayed.
The jury selected the best professional and emerging designers for their achievements. Judging was rigorous, with winners receiving publication of their work in the International Design Awards Book of Designs.
Kiyomi was founded in Jackson in 2013 by Heidi Flynn Barnett and Robin C. Dietrick.
IDA began in 2007, when a handful of designers, thinkers, and entrepreneurs created to recognize and celebrate smart and sustainable multidisciplinary design. The annual competition recognizes, honors and promotes legendary design visionaries and uncovers emerging talents in architecture, interior, product, graphic and fashion design on a global level.
