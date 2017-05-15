Jackson County

May 15, 2017 5:26 PM

Have you seen this teenager? The Jackson County sheriff wants to know.

By Anita Lee

calee@sunherald.com

Donald Lee Russell III, 15, has been missing for more than a month, Sheriff Mike Ezell says in a news release.

Russell was last seen April 9, walking from Southwind Townhomes on Dismuke Avenue off Lemoyne Boulevard in Jackson County. His parents did not report him missing until May 11, the news release says. The family had moved to the Coast from Southaven.

Russell is 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. The news release says he is a diabetic dependent on insulin.

Anyone with information about Russell is asked to call Investigator Philip Pearson at the sheriff’s office at 228-769-3063 or 228-769-3432.

Anita Lee: 228-896-2331, @calee99

