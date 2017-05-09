Piggly Wiggly evacuated after reports of lightheadedness, nausea

One person was taken to the hospital and others reported being lightheaded and nauseated at the Moss Point Piggly Wiggly on Tuesday morning.
The Moss Point Fire Department emptied the store, evacuating employees and patrons, and began searching for a possible gas leak after the report came in of a strong gas smell in the grocery and the adjacent Fred’s in the strip mall on Mississippi 613, just north of Interstate 10.
City Fire Chief Tommy Posey said they evacuated the store about 10 a.m. Tuesday. The city Public Works Department and the Jackson County Emergency Management team also were called to help.
“We evacuated to be on the safe side, to see if there’s a problem with the system,” Posey told the Sun Herald. He said there had been a problem over the weekend with an odor in the area, but they still haven’t determined if there is an actual problem with the gas lines.
“Right now we’re just looking,” he said. He said the issue appears to be in the northern part of the strip mall. “There was a strong gas smell. We’re being on the safe side. We’re running a meter through the building.”
Earl Etheridge, director of county emergency operations, said they were using gas-detection monitors to search all the stores in the mall, including Piggly Wiggly, Fred’s and a Sears store. There are five vacant store fronts that are being checked as well.
The Public Works Department is running tests on all the meters on the building. The smell was reported in the grocery store and in Fred’s.
