Pascagoula dive has some of the nation’s best seafood, magazine says

Anton Kihyet has been taking orders and answering phones at Bozo's Grocery in Pascagoula for 15 years. He's become somewhat of a local celebrity and the iconic face of Bozo's, a popular lunch spot. Story from April 3, 2015. Amanda McCoy Sun Herald