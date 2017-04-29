d’Iberville makes a windy landing on Ocean Springs beach

French Explorers meet Native Americans during the 1699 Historical Society’s annual re-enactment of the 1699 landing of d'Iberville on Saturday at Ocean Springs' Fort Maurepas Park.
Donn Hupp
Special to the Sun Herald
French explorers meet Native Americans during the 1699 Historical Society’s annual re-enactment of the 1699 landing of d'Iberville on Saturday at Ocean Springs' Fort Maurepas Park.
Donn Hupp
Special to the Sun Herald
Kathy Mangin sings and narrates during the 1699 Historical Society’s annual re-enactment of the 1699 landing of d'Iberville on Saturday at Ocean Springs' Fort Maurepas Park.
Donn Hupp
Special to the Sun Herald
Children play depicting everyday life before French Explorers came ashore during the 1699 Historical Society’s annual re-enactment of the 1699 landing of d'Iberville on Saturday at Ocean Springs' Fort Maurepas Park.
Donn Hupp
Special to the Sun Herald
Actors portray the Native Americans and French Explorers meeting during the 1699 Historical Society’s annual re-enactment of the 1699 landing of d'Iberville on Saturday at Ocean Springs' Fort Maurepas Park.
Donn Hupp
Special to the Sun Herald
Actors portraying the Native Americans and French Explorers wave to the crowd at the conclusion of the 1699 Historical Society’s annual re-enactment of the 1699 landing of d'Iberville on Saturday at Ocean Springs' Fort Maurepas Park.
Donn Hupp
Special to the Sun Herald
Diana Ontiveros applies costume makeup to Karen Davidson before the 1699 Historical Society’s annual re-enactment of the 1699 landing of d'Iberville on Saturday at Ocean Springs' Fort Maurepas Park.
Donn Hupp
Special to the Sun Herald
Young ladies from Ocean Springs Middle School depicting the Casquette Girls wait for the beginning of the 1699 Historical Society’s annual re-enactment of the 1699 landing of d'Iberville on Saturday at Ocean Springs' Fort Maurepas Park.
Donn Hupp
Special to the Sun Herald