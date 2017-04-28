Moss Point schools settle suit over death of allegedly bullied 7th-grader

5:26 Lorel Malone's mother talks about his death Pause

0:46 Ocean Springs 1st grader decided to help a friend

0:06 Watch a rock sink in quicksand at Round Island

0:59 Police intercept 109 pounds of marijuana destined for Gulfport spring break

1:12 Harrison Central defeats George County 9-3

3:41 His hospital staff rushed to fulfill his final wish: to marry his fiancé

2:56 Ocean Springs family going global to save 2-year-old Willow Cannan

1:36 Retired Gulfport coach can't stay away from the track

1:24 Robert Warrens exhibit pokes fun at the environmental status quo