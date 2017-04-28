Moss Point school officials speak about the death of Lorel Malone

Steve Shepard of the Mississippi Sierra club has been watching an osprey family nesting for the last several years on his family’s land in Gautier. This year, the family’s nest was destroyed by a storm, killing two babies, but they have rebuilt and appear to be nesting again.
A crane takes its first-ever flight in the background as Angie Dedrickson, wildlife biologist with the Mississippi Sandhill Crane National Wildlife Refuge, lets go of another crane after it's wing restraint has been taken off. Video is from 2013.
Alison Sharpe, director of WIldlife Care & Rescue Center, rescues baby brown pelicans along the Coast on Thursday, June 22, 2017. Sharpe says the babies have most likely been blown off their nests near the Chandeleur Islands in Louisiana waters.
Volunteers with Living Well Ministry in Ocean Springs are working to help the homeless in their community by providing them access to basic needs. The homeless population in Ocean Springs has become a contentious issue in the city.
Oak Park Elementary first grader Alyssa Kate Lewis decided that instead of receiving presents for her seventh birthday she wanted donations to help her friend, Sophia Myers. Springs. Myers was attending first grade at the school when she was diagnosed with diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, known as DPIG.