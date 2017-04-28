Moss Point school officials speak about the death of Lorel Malone

In this March 7, 2014, video, the superintendent of Moss Point School District and the principal of Magnolia Middle School speak at a press conference about the death of Lorel Malone.
Osprey family starts anew after storm

Osprey family starts anew after storm

Steve Shepard of the Mississippi Sierra club has been watching an osprey family nesting for the last several years on his family’s land in Gautier. This year, the family’s nest was destroyed by a storm, killing two babies, but they have rebuilt and appear to be nesting again.

Baby pelicans rescued in Pass Christian

Baby pelicans rescued in Pass Christian

Alison Sharpe, director of WIldlife Care & Rescue Center, rescues baby brown pelicans along the Coast on Thursday, June 22, 2017. Sharpe says the babies have most likely been blown off their nests near the Chandeleur Islands in Louisiana waters.

Ocean Springs 1st grader decided to help a friend

Ocean Springs 1st grader decided to help a friend

Oak Park Elementary first grader Alyssa Kate Lewis decided that instead of receiving presents for her seventh birthday she wanted donations to help her friend, Sophia Myers. Springs. Myers was attending first grade at the school when she was diagnosed with diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, known as DPIG.