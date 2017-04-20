Did that log just move? Doc discovers gator in driveway

It looked like a log.
At least, that’s what Dr. Kaizad Tamboli thought as he started to pull into the driveway of his Ocean Springs home Wednesday. The internist was coming home after a long day at the office, and the early evening sun was still in the sky but lowering. There was something large, long and dark in the driveway.
“I thought it was a log,” Tamboli said.
Wait. Did that log move?
He inched the car closer and saw it wasn’t a fallen tree limb but an alligator. A big one.
“We’ve lived here for 18 years, and this is the first alligator I’ve seen here in all those years,” he said. The Tambolis’ neighborhood is near the beach and swampy areas, but gators usually don’t go for strolls down their streets.
“People walk their dogs down our streets, walk with their children,” he said.
He called the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department, and a deputy was sent out to the scene. Then Ryan Rawls, an agent trapper for the state of Mississippi who is licensed to remove or relocate nuisance alligators arrived around 8 p.m. By that time, the gator had moved to a neighbor’s yard. He got the reptile under control and hauled away.
Rawls was unavailable for comment Thursday, so the gator’s size and other information is unknown, although Tamboli estimated it to be between 6 and 6-1/2 feet long.
Tamboli is hoping his unexpected guest doesn’t decide to return for another visit.
Tammy Smith: 228-896-2130, @Simmiefran1
Comments