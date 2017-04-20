Did that log just move? Doc discovers gator in driveway

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:15 Ocean Springs man surprised by alligator in his driveway Pause 0:25 Rare white squirrel can be found in Ocean Springs 0:59 Police intercept 109 pounds of marijuana destined for Gulfport spring break 4:46 Plastic, trash remain a danger for marine life 1:30 Gulfport woman uses her art to cope with husband's death 0:26 Rep. Steve. Palazzo protested 2:20 Biloxi officials talk spring break at council meeting 3:29 Stennis Space Center ready for any mission 1:44 Gaming commission votes to deny two casino applications 1:35 Rep. Hank Zuber wants to reduce general sessions of Legislature Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

Ocean Springs resident Kaizad Tamboli films an alligator that he found in his driveway on April 19, 2017. The alligator was removed without incident. Courtesy of Kaizad Tamboli Kaizad Tamboli