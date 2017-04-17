Jackson County

April 17, 2017

Firefighters contain blaze at B&D Plastics in Gautier

By Robin Fitzgerald

rfitzgerald@sunherald.com

Gautier

A fire of unknown cause heavily damaged B&D Plastics on Allen Road, where officials’ concerns of hazardous materials Monday turned to concerns of the effects of heat on firefighters.

The business, which operates in a Quonset hut-type of aluminum structure, caught fire Monday afternoon.

No injuries were reported, but Fire Chief Robert Jones said he was reminding firefighters to take precautions as they put out hot spots because of the heat.

“It’s 85 degrees out there,” Jones said. “I’ve told them to pace themselves.”

B&D Plastics manufactures vessels and storage tanks and does fiberglass boat repairs.

Gautier police closed Allen Road during emergency response.

“It was fully involved when firefighters arrived,” he said. “We established a water supply, knocked down the blaze and gained control of the fire.”

Fire investigators will try to determine what happened, Jones said.

