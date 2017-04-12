The Pascagoula River, one of Jackson County's natural beauties

Clouds are reflected in ripples in the Pascagoula River.
The Pascagoula River winds through George County before making its way to neighboring Jackson County. The Pascagoula River is the only free flowing river in the U. S. A dam would hurt the ecological wonder of the Pascagoula.
Insects cling to tall grasses along the banks of the Pascagoula River.
Turtles rest on a log in the Pascagoula River
A swallow-tailed kite eats his catch as he soars over the Pascagoula River. There are only 5,000 of these birds in the United States and their habitat is the Pascagoula River.
Sunset, on the Pascagoula River at Wilkerson Ferry Landing in George County.
The Pascagoula River, in George and Jackson Counties, offers a chance to see nature creatures ranging from all shapes and sizes. The river is a favorite habitat for birds.
Rhymes Lake in George County offers the pristine beauty of the Pascagoula River. The Pascagoula River is the only free flowing river remaining in the U.S. The rest have been dammed.
Leaves from a sycamore tree are just one of many different kinds of foliage on the Pascagoula River.
Spider webs along the banks of the Pascagoula River.
Lilly pads, Pascagoula River.
