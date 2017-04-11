15 seniors failed a breath test just before Pacagoula prom, cops say

A Pascagoula High School senior arrested just before prom festivities over the weekend was allegedly under the influence of alcohol when he’s accused of cursing the principal and cops and tearing up part of a Pascagoula police squad car, Police Chief Kenny Johnson confirmed Tuesday.
Pascagoula police arrested the 18 year old on misdemeanor charges of disorderly conduct and malicious mischief in the incident Saturday night outside the Hilton Garden Inn on U.S. 90. He’s accused of tearing up the foam padding covering the partition that separates a prisoner from an arresting officer as well as destroying additional padding on another divider on the partition near a back door in the patrol car.
The student was one of 19 students aboard a charter bus parents had rented to drive their children to the event. The only student who made it off the bus, Johnson said, was the one who was arrested because he allegedly created the disturbance as soon as he stepped off the bus.
Pascagoula police then went on the charter bus and had each student blow into a portable breathalyzer to determine if they were under the influence of alcohol as well. Of the 19 students, 15 tested positive for alcohol consumption.
“They were detained and their parents contacted to pick them up,” Johnson said.
Police also searched the charter bus and found liquor on board, resulting in the arrest of the driver, Joseph Wilson, 70, of Irvington, Ala., on a charge of contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Wilson, Johsnon said, had his own charter bus and drove for some students last year as well, the police chief said.
The Sun Herald reached out to Pascagoula School Superintendent Wayne Rodolfich for information on the incident and what action, if any, the School District is taking against the students involved. Rodolofich would not comment Tuesday, citing privacy laws for students
