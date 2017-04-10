Trial date set for boyfriend accused of killing Jessie Bardwell

A man accused in the killing of a Pascagoula woman in Richardson, Texas, is set to go to trial on a murder charge on Sept. 11 in Collin County, Texas, court records show.
Jason Lowe, 27, is accused in the May 2016 slaying of Jessie Bardwell. Lowe was Bardwell’s boyfriend.
Bardwell, 27, had moved to Richardson, a suburb north of Dallas, in December 2015 to live with Lowe. Her family reported her missing May 9, 2016, after they did not hear from her on Mother’s Day.
Lowe was arrested on a charge murder in Bardwell’s death before her body was found wrapped in blue sheet with a red strap tied around it.
The cause of death was homicidal violence.
An affidavit filed in the case said authorities found bullet holes in their apartment and noticed a “strong smell of decaying flesh” inside the apartment.
Bardwell’s body was discovered in a field in rural Texas. Her body was identified 10 days later.
Bardwell’s friends and family honored her memory with a festival after her funeral. Her father, Gary Bardwell, told the Sun Herald music has helped him cope with his daughter’s death.
