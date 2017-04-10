Longtime attorney George Shaddock ‘was kinda like Matlock’

Longtime attorney George Shaddock, whose courtroom style and personality have been liked to the Andy Griffith role in the TV show “Matlock,” has died.
Shaddock, 78, of Pascagoula, had practiced law for 53 years before his retirement a year or so ago. He died Sunday.
Considered a prominent defense attorney, Shaddock tried high-profile criminal cases in circuit courts in Jackson, Harrison and neighboring counties and also defended clients prosecuted in U.S. District Court in the Southern District of Mississippi. He also tried personal injury lawsuits and handled workman’s compensation cases.
“He was like a fixture in the Jackson County Circuit Clerk’s Office,” Circuit Clerk Randy Carney said.
He could be fiery at times and would stand toe-to-toe with you for his clients. He was a funny guy and compassionate. A really great man. He did a lot of free work for people who couldn’t afford to pay and he never turned them down when they needed him.”
Joe Martin, former Jackson County circuit clerk
“He’d always bring a smile to our face and keep us going,” Carney said. “He was kinda like ‘Matlock.’”
Joe Martin, circuit clerk for 36 years and a friend of Shaddock, laughed at the idea of likening Shaddock to Matlock.
“Yes, he was,” Martin said.
“He could be fiery at times and would stand toe-to-toe with you for his clients. He was a funny guy and compassionate. A really great man. He did a lot of free work for people who couldn’t afford to pay and he never turned them down when they needed him. He was a great man.”
Shaddock most recently showed up in a courtroom March 17 and was hospitalized later that day, he said.
Martin recalled a trip to Lucedale with Shaddock and another friend after Shaddock had retired.
“His phone never quit ringing,” Martin said. “People were calling, wanting his help.”
“There’s a lot of tales about George that I'm sure people will tell for years and years and years. My heart goes out to Ann (his wife) and his children. It’s also a blessing that George is not laying there suffering.
Shaddock was down-to-earth and continued to pop in at courtroom or the clerk’s office just to see what was going on, Carney said.
“You would be sitting in the audience, and there you’d see him, with no connection to a trial, no ties. I guess if you do something for so many years, you enjoy seeing it and doing it. And he did it well.”
Judge Robert Krebs asked for a moment of silence for Shaddock on Monday morning in Circuit Court.
Shaddock was admitted to the Mississippi Bar Association in 1964 and had a law firm on Jackson Avenue.
Shaddock and his wife were grief-stricken in May 2013, when their grandson and another teen died in a knee-boarding accident on the Pascagoula River. Caleb Sweeten, 15, had lived with the couple since before Hurricane Katrina in 2005.
SunHerald.com is working on an updated report.
Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
Comments