Work starts on $1 million clubhouse for Jackson County golf course

Jackson County is breaking ground Thursday on a $1.2 million clubhouse and parking lot for its Whispering Pines Golf Course.
The cost will include demolition of the current clubhouse. The whole project is expected to take about a year.
It has taken the county about two years to get to this point.
Supervisor Barry Cumbest explained: “We didn’t want to borrow money to build it. We just saved up money in the general fund and budgeted for it.”
With bids finalized, the county is finally ready to start, he said. During the process, the county had to deal with bids coming in high — over what supervisors wanted to pay — and “we had to get costs down.”
The new 3,400-square-foot clubhouse will have a pro shop, indoor and covered outdoor dining, lockers in each bathroom and a larger kitchen that will allow for more menu items.
In addition, the county is in the process of creating a new practice green and leveling out the driving range tee area, said county spokeswoman Nicole Grundel. “This work is being done primarily in-house by golf course and Recreation Department employees.”
The groundbreaking will be just north of the existing clubhouse at 18412 Mississippi 613.
Eley Guild Hardy Architects designed the new clubhouse and will oversee the project, Grundel said. The contractor is TerryMark Construction in Meridian.
Groundbreaking this week
- Who: Jackson County Board of Supervisors and the county Recreation Department
- What: New clubhouse at Whispering Pines Golf Course
- When: 10 a.m. Thursday
- Where: 18412 Mississippi 613, Hurley
About Whispering Pines Golf Course
- An 18-hole, par-72 course with affordable rates, located in Hurley and operated by the Jackson County Recreation Department.
- Since 2003, the county has invested more than $800,000 into course improvement projects on the front and back nine.
- The clubhouse and course are open Thursday to Tuesday at 7 a.m. and Wednesdays at 9:30 a.m.
- Military discounts and Twilight Specials are available.
- For details or to schedule a tee time, go to wpgolfcourse.com.
