MHP: Driver abandoned wrecked SUV, struck and killed while walking

A 38-year-old Biloxian was hit and killed early Sunday while walking in the left lane of westbound Interstate 10 in Jackson County, the Mississippi Highway Patrol reports.
Troopers believe the man was walking because he had lost control of his 2003 Chevrolet Suburban and crashed into a 2005 Nissan Altima parked on the shoulder of westbound lanes between exits Miss. 57 and Miss. 609.
The news release said a witness was unsuccessful in trying to stop the driver from leaving the accident scene. The driver walked away before MHP arrived. The news release indicates he had walked less than a mile before he was hit.
He died at the scene. The Lexus driver was not injured, the news release said. MHP is investigating the crash.
Anita Lee
