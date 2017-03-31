Take a virtual tour of Ocean Springs’ new boutique hotel

It’s all in the details — an oyster-shell entrance, reclaimed-wood walls, antiqued pipes, teak chairs, a walk-in shower with double shower heads.
There’s attention to detail in every area of this stylish, high-end boutique hotel, The Roost, opening soon downtown at 604 Porter Avenue.
“There’s a little whimsy around every corner,” co-owner Joe Cloyd said, “a Southern spin on French country.”
A Sun Herald video offers a sneak peek into the rooms and suites that can be reconfigured to suit the needs of the customer — a single room with two beds or a two-room suite with kitchenette.
The city has been pursuing a boutique hotel for years, and though this one has only six rooms, “we think it’s helping meet a need in town,” Cloyd said.
Where old meets new, is exactly what happened with this development.
The rambling building also houses the dining venue Eat, Drink, Love and commercial office space.
The hotel is in the center part, with open common space in a rooftop deck and two courtyards. It’s expected to play well for corporate events, weddings and family parties.
It’s also on the Mardi Gras parade route.
Owners used local vendors, indigenous plants, and wood reclaimed from the original 1890s house. The Anderson family has given permission to use Walter Anderson images to mark the suites — Sawgrass, the Pelican, the Shearwater and so forth.
“Where old meets new, is exactly what happened with this development,” Cloyd said as he gave a tour of the executive suite.
There are clean lines in the exterior walls and doors, but key interior ceilings and walls are salvaged tongue-and-groove or reconfigured clapboard in all sorts of colors that still work in a common palette.
“We tried to artfully and tastefully use what was here in the building and re-purpose it throughout,” he said.
The kitchenettes and bathroom vanities have an industrial feel with antiqued pipe, butcher block and granite used as accents.
“It feels like it flows really well, to us,” he said. “And we think our guests will feel that way too.”
Other details:
- Room prices start at $159
- Manager is David Despot
- Telephone, 285-7989
