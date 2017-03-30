OS mayor says part of B&B ordinance is ‘political,’ but she won’t veto

Mayor Connie Moran decided Thursday not to veto a controversial ordinance that requires 60 percent neighbor approval for a resident to use their home as a bed-and-breakfast business.
Moran made the decision minutes before the original deadline, and she said she feels most of the ordinance is needed. But she thinks the addition by the Board of Alderman requiring 60 percent neighbor approval is “excessive.”
The aldermen voted 4-3 for the 60 percent approval requirement. The ordinance originally required 50 percent neighbor approval.
“The last-minute vote by the Board of Aldermen to increase the percentage of those not objecting to a B&B from 50 percent to 60 percent, after public hearings and much discussion, appeared to me to be arbitrary and political,” Moran said in an email Thursday. “The planning staff is now reviewing the impact of the public input requirements and can be adjusted in the future if necessary.”
Scott and Trinity Walker, who live on East Beach in Ocean Springs, have been trying to get approval to rent their home as a bed-and-breakfast.
Scott Walker told the Sun Herald on March 21 the aldermen’s decision will likely cause B&B owners to open up shop in Biloxi.
“The city just legalized discrimination,” he said at the time.
He has also said he’d sue the city after the Board of Aldermen denied his request to turn his home into a bed-and-breakfast.
Voting for the ordinance were Aldermen Matt McDonnell, Chic Cody, John Gill and Bobby Cox.
Voting against were Aldermen Greg Denyer, Jerry Dalgo and Mike Impey.
Justin Mitchell: 228-604-0705, @JustinMitchell_
