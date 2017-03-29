It will have outdoor dining along the Pascagoula River

The new restaurant will offer outside dining along the Pascagoula River.
Brady’s Steaks and Seafood is 12 feet off the ground, which makes for a nice view from the back dining porch.
“There’s a great breeze up there,” said co-owner Steven Brady, and enough tables to accommodate 40 or more.
He was working this week on finishing touches to the entrance of the $1.25 million property that will enhance the city’s restaurant options.
People have been watching and waiting.
Brady said there’s a regular stream of curious drivers.
“People make the loop everyday,” he said — driving Laurel Avenue to 3801 Magnolia Street to look down the long driveway and check out the progress.
The Facebook page has 1,700 followers.
The opening is getting close.
People are hungry for a new restaurant in Pascagoula. It’s been under construction since the early summer of last year.
And, Brady said this week, he expects to open in the third week of April.
“It’s getting close,” he told the Sun Herald.
So what’s on the menu?
“We know we’re going to have a variety of fresh fish, oysters and several steaks,” he said.
Appreciating the river
They groomed the bushes along the water to grant a select view of the river in that area.
The restaurant sits along the canal that skirts Lighthouse Park, on the other side of the highway, and is across the river from the city’s River Front Park on the west bank.
Pascagoula has been working to create more commercial access to its riverfront. The city has been transforming the area for years with parks, parking and efforts to bring in townhouses or condos.
Steven and Chad Brady settled on the title Brady’s Steaks and Seafood for the restaurant that has 4,200 square feet inside and close to 5,000 square feet with the porches.
They have had a success with the thriving Lenney’s Sub Shop on Market Street.
Access by boat?
The new steak and seafood restaurant is located at an old homestead on the fringes of the prime residential Lake Avenue area of Pascagoula.
The U.S. 90 high-rise bridge and its highway noises are well overhead and out of the way. Industrial shipyard sounds are muffled in the distance.
Outdoor dining has always been part of the plan. There has also been talk of allowing customers boat access to the restaurant along the canal the city uses so often to launch kayaks.
When it’s up and running, Brady expects to employ 30 to 40. For the job application form, click here.
Inside, to the left of the entrance, is a small meeting room that can hold 18 to 20.
At one time, there was talk of booking music or holding live events from time-to-time. That’s not part of the plan in the beginning, Brady said.
Pascagoula City Manager Joe Huffman said the city welcomes another restaurant destination and bragged that Pascagoula restaurants “offer good food without the hassles of other towns,” where patrons have to wrangle with limited parking.
