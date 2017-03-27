Man ejected from motorcycle after wreck in Gulf Park Estates

An Ocean Springs man was taken to the hospital Monday after he went “airborne” when a car hit his motorcycle, Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell said.
Steven Tooker, 39, was traveling on Main Street in Gulf Park Estates when a car turned in front of him into the driveway of a home, Ezell said.
Ezell said Tooker was ejected after the motorcycle hit the front passenger car door.
Tooker was taken to Ocean Springs Hospital. His condition is not known.
The driver of the car, Gulfport resident Monty Allen Sammacolas, was not injured, Ezell said.
No charges were filed, and the case is still under investigation.
Justin Mitchell: 228-604-0705, @JustinMitchell_
Comments