IP Casino donates $200,000 to Bacot McCarty Foundation

The 2017 Jolly McCarty Memorial Weekend event will be May 12-13, with a gala reception and silent auction Friday night at IP Casino in Biloxi followed by the 13th annual “Jolly” Golf Classic at Shell Landing Golf Club in Gautier on Saturday.
The two-day extravaganza has raised more than $4 million over the years. IP’s $200,000 donation, presented during a kickoff breakfast Friday, brings the casino’s donations to the foundation over the past nine years to more than $1.8 million.
This year’s chair is longtime volunteer Paul Koltz with Thompson Engineering.
The Bacot McCarty Foundation addresses the needs of youth, education and the arts across South Mississippi. It is led by Todd Trenchard, executive director, and is based in Pascagoula.
“We continue to be amazed at our community’s outpouring of support,” Trenchard said. “As our community continues to come together, this event continues to grow. The generosity of our sponsors and our community is overwhelming.”
The Friday night gala will feature an “Austin Power” theme, and 66 teams are registered for the golf tournament. A few spots for the four-man scramble remain.
The Jolly McCarty weekend annually brings in about $400,000 in donations to the foundation, Trenchard said, representing the bulk of the $750,000 in total donations over the course of the year.
That money is distributed back into the community in the form of grants to local nonprofits such as the YMCA, Boys & Girls Club, Rock U2, Lynn Meadows Discovery Center, The Dream Program and many others, as well as scholarships for local students.
Friday’s kickoff breakfast was attended by about 100 people, including foundation members, volunteers, community business leaders and others.
For more information on the foundation, Jolly weekend, to register for the golf tournament or to buy tickets to the gala, visit the foundation website at bacotmccarty.org.
