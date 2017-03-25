Jackson County

March 25, 2017 3:40 PM

Sunday event will benefit 7-year-old with brain tumor

By Regina Zilbermints

rzilbermints@sunherald.com

You can help the family of Sophia Myers with medical and travel expenses at an event Sunday as they seek treatment for the 7-year-old’s inoperable brain tumor.

Sophia, a first-grader at Oak Park Elementary, was diagnosed Feb. 22 with diffuse intrinsic pontine gliomas, known as DIPG, which is a tumor on a major structure in the upper part of the brain stem. She has been undergoing treatment.

Paint the town PINK for Sophie Myers,” a paint-a-thon and raffle, is set for noon to 7 p.m. Sunday at B.Y.O.B. Bring Your Own Brush studio, 1204 Bienville Blvd. in Ocean Springs.

Event tickets are $20 per canvas and families are welcome to share a canvas.

Tickets can be purchased at www.byobrush.com or at the door, while they last.

There will be dozens of items raffled off as well as a silent auction. Anyone who would like to buy raffle tickets can text Haven Lyons at 228-217-6759.

Regina Zilbermints: 228-896-2340, @RZilbermints

Related content

Jackson County

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Watch a rock sink in quicksand at Round Island

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos