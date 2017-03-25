Sunday event will benefit 7-year-old with brain tumor

You can help the family of Sophia Myers with medical and travel expenses at an event Sunday as they seek treatment for the 7-year-old’s inoperable brain tumor.
Sophia, a first-grader at Oak Park Elementary, was diagnosed Feb. 22 with diffuse intrinsic pontine gliomas, known as DIPG, which is a tumor on a major structure in the upper part of the brain stem. She has been undergoing treatment.
“Paint the town PINK for Sophie Myers,” a paint-a-thon and raffle, is set for noon to 7 p.m. Sunday at B.Y.O.B. Bring Your Own Brush studio, 1204 Bienville Blvd. in Ocean Springs.
Event tickets are $20 per canvas and families are welcome to share a canvas.
Tickets can be purchased at www.byobrush.com or at the door, while they last.
There will be dozens of items raffled off as well as a silent auction. Anyone who would like to buy raffle tickets can text Haven Lyons at 228-217-6759.
Regina Zilbermints: 228-896-2340, @RZilbermints
