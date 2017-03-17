So what is a Power Rangers doughnut?

Maybe a doughnut with a Power Rangers figurine sticking out?
No.
Its a chocolate-iced, cream-filled doughnut with edible silver glitter and a sugar candy lightning bolt on top. Take a look.
Krispy Kreme has created them in honor of the new movie “Power Rangers” in theaters beginning the evening of March 23.
Popular with more than one generation, Mighty Morphin Power Rangers debuted in 1993 as a television series that spawned two major films in the 1990s and created a following in that age group. Now Lionsgate is revisiting the rangers to entertain a new crop of fans.
Are the doughnuts selling?
On the first day they went on sale, last week, they sold out in Ocean Springs, said Heather Coleman, who works the counter at the Ocean Springs Krispy Kreme. And there were dozens available.
Who’s buying them?
“Kids in my generation are excited for them,” Coleman said. She was born in 1993. “But a lot of little kids get really excited.”
Karen Nelson: 228-896-2310, @NelsonNews_atSH
Comments