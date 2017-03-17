Ocean Springs man involved in crash charged with DUI

An Ocean Springs man involved in a single-vehicle crash has been arrested on a charge of DUI, Sheriff Mike Ezell said in a press release.
Deputies responded at 10:30 p.m. Thursday to the single-vehicle crash on at Joe Batt and Old Biloxi roads.
When deputies got there, they found David Edward Seymour, 61, trapped inside of his overturned vehicle, the release said.
Seymour was headed west on Joe Batt Road when he ran a stop sign at the intersection of Old Biloxi Road and lost control of the car, Ezell said.
Seymour’s car hit an embankment, crashed through a fence and the car landed upside down. Firefighters had to extract Seymour from the car.
Seymour suffered injuries and was taken from the scene to Ocean Springs Hospital for treatment.
Jackson County sheriff’s deputies are continuing the investigation.
Margaret Baker: 228-896-0538, @Margar45
Comments