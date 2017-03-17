Witnesses: Woman killed by train ignored warnings to get off the tracks

A woman who was walking on the railroad tracks at 14th Street when she was struck by a train and killed Thursday never attempted to get out of the way despite repeated warnings, Jackson County Coroner Vicki Broadus said Friday.
Witnesses said the engineer sounded the horn at least three times to warn the woman to move, Broadus said. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene of the 3:30 p.m. incident. She died of blunt force injuries to the body, Broadus said.
Authorities did find an identification card in the woman’s purse that indicates she is lives out of state. Broadus and Pascagoula police officers were continuing their search Friday to find the woman’s family to notify them of her death.
Her identity is pending notification of next of kin. No foul play is suspected.
Margaret Baker: 228-896-0538, @Margar45
