Missing Ocean Springs man found dead

An Ocean Springs man reported missing has been found dead in Alabama, Ocean Springs Police Chief Mark Dunston said.
No foul play is suspected in the death of Steve Bryant, 65.
His wife, Lisa, reported him missing.
Bryant left his home Saturday and hadn’t been heard from since. His wife said she last spoke to him midday Saturday. She said Bryant had been depressed for months
Bryant was a 5-year cancer survivor but had problems with his feet because of radiation.
He was a longtime employee of Roy Anderson Corp. of Gulfport.
Mobile County authorities found Bryant on Wednesday.
Staff writer Karen Nelson contributed to this report.
