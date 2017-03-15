Police say she she’s been missing since December — have you seen her?

Ocean Springs police say she left her grandmother’s house in December and she hasn’t been seen since.
Ocean Springs police Capt. William Jackson said in a press release that Alana Carrington Wallace left her grandmother’s house in December and went to visit a friend’s house and never returned.
Jackson said Carrington has disappeared like this before. He said she is possibly in the area of East Biloxi or D’Iberville with family or friends.
If you have any information about Carrington’s disappearance, call Ocean Springs police at 228-875-2211.
