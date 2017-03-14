Family looking for Ocean Springs man missing since Saturday

Steve Bryant, 65, drove away from his Ocean Springs home in his white Ford Texas Edition pickup truck Saturday. His family hasn’t seen him since.
His wife, Lisa, has alerted Ocean Springs police and filed a missing-person report.
Bryant spoke to his wife by phone midday Saturday. She was returning home from California and was at the airport in Houston when she talked with him.
She said he had been depressed and stressed for months.
He left the house with no cellphone. He was wearing shorts, Sperry topsiders shoes and a long-sleeve burgundy shirt with the sleeves rolled up.
Steve Bryant is a five-year cancer survivor, but the radiation therapy left him with painful problems with his feet. He is a longtime, highly regarded employee of Roy Anderson Corp. of Gulfport.
He is believed to have left home, on a road off Government Street, behind Rouses grocery, before 1 p.m. Saturday.
He didn’t tell anyone in his family he was leaving.
A police spokesman said investigators are looking for him, as is the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation.
Anyone who sees him or his Ford pickup is asked to call Ocean Springs police at 228-875-2211 or Crimestoppers at 1-877-787-5898.
Karen Nelson: 228-896-2310, @NelsonNews_atSH
