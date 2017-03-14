‘I’ve got gorgeous dresses!’ And they’re free to girls who need them.

Some are red; some are blue.
Some were worn; some are new.
Some are are straight, some swirl.
All are free to teenage girls.
The Ocean Springs Elks Ladies Auxiliary will be giving away prom, homecoming and Mardi Gras dresses Saturday. There will be shoes and purses, too.
Organizer Stacy Robertson is very excited. She talks in exclamation points about the 60 dresses she has collected and others pouring in, from co-workers at Beau Rivage Resort & Casino, from auxiliary moms and daughters, from the community.
“I’ve got gorgeous dresses!” she said Tuesday. “I’ve got dresses of all sizes. I’ve got dresses with tags on them that have never been worn! I’ve got dresses that have been worn one time and they are absolutely beautiful!”
Robertson decided the auxiliary needed a dress giveaway after she heard a story from a Beau co-worker. The co-worker’s teenage sister was getting together in October with friends since childhood for a homecoming dance. Five or six friends were going, just the girls.
One of the girls said she couldn’t go. Her friends pressed. She said she didn’t want to go.
“She finally ’fessed up that the reason she couldn’t go is that her parents can’t afford a dress,” Robertson said. Robertson, stepmom to two daughters, had plenty of prom, homecoming and Mardi Gras dresses in her closets. She found a glittery navy-blue dress for the girl.
“Such a cute dress,” Robertson said. “Worn only one time. My friend who saw the dress was dying over the dress because it was trendy.” Robertson’s friend found shoes to match. The dress fit the girl perfectly.
“She was so excited that she would actually fit in with the other girls,” she said.
Robertson was telling the ladies at the auxiliary about the girl and the navy-blue dress. So many of them had dresses in their closets, slightly worn or not at all.
So Robertson organized the giveaway. The auxiliary will open the lodge doors Saturday to girls who need dresses. There is still time to donate.
“We all go to Mardi Gras balls,” she said. “We all go to all these things. I just brought it up at the ladies auxiliary and all these dresses started flowing in.”
Prom/homecoming dress giveaway
Elks Care, Elks Share: The Ocean Springs Elks Ladies Auxiliary has organized a prom and homecoming dress giveaway for students unable to afford them. Purses, shoes and jewelry also are available.
When: 10 a.m. to noon Saturday
Where: Ocean Springs Elks Lodge, 2501 Beachview Drive, Gulf Park Estates
Details: If you want to donate a dress, you can drop it off at the lodge from noon to 10 p.m., or leave a message for Stacy Robertson at 228-229-7992.
