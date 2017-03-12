Crashes cause delays on I-10 in Jackson County

Two evening crashes caused delays Sunday night on eastbound Interstate 10, officials said.
A two-vehicle accident closed both eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 near the Ocean Springs exit, said Chase Elkins with Mississippi Highway Patrol.
The Mississippi Department of Transportation reported the crash just before 8 p.m. just past Exit 50 at Mississippi 609.
Both eastbound lanes were closed and law enforcement officials were directing traffic onto the shoulder, causing traffic delays.
An earlier crash near the Vancleave/Gautier exit also blocked the left eastbound lane around 6:30 p.m.
No injuries have yet been reported.
The Sun Herald will update as more information is available.
Comments