Jackson County

March 7, 2017 9:57 AM

Three Jackson County deputies cleared in shootings

By Margaret Baker

mbbaker@sunherald.com

Pascagoula

A Jackson County grand jurty has cleared deputies in two unrelated shootings, one involving the shooting death of an Army veteran at a St. Martin hotel.

The deputies involved in the May 2016 shooting death of Christian Bowman, 23, were identified as Deputy Jonathan Blakeney and Sgt. Mike Nutefall.

The other shooting occurred in D'Iberville in an October 2016 high-speed chase. A Harrison County grand jury cleared Nutefell and Deputy Nathan Fisher in that incident.

Margaret Baker: 228-896-0538, @Margar45

Jackson County

