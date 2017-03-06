Ocean Springs woman has been missing since Friday. Have you seen her?

A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Ocean Springs woman, according to the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation.
Sharon Rose Scully, 66, a white female, 5-foot-8, 180 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes, was last seen Friday, March 3 about 11. a.m. in the 800 block of Bienville Boulevard in Ocean Springs.
She was wearing blue jeans, a pink fleece shirt, white shoes and was carrying a blue purse. Family members say she suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgment.
Anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Scully should contact the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department at 228-769-3063.
Kate Magandy: 228-896-2344, @kmagandy
