March 4, 2017 9:35 PM

Coast Guard rescues injured man off Pascagoula coast

Justin Mitchell

PASCAGOULA

A Coast Guard crew rescued a man aboard a vessel Saturday afternoon off the coast of Pascagoula, Coast Guard officials said.

According to a release from U.S. Coast Guard 8th District Heartland, a crew from the Mobile sector received a call at 1:16 p.m., reporting a man suffering from a severely infected foot aboard the Amazon Explorer about 18 nautical miles south of Pascagoula.

Members from the Pascagoula station launched into the Gulf to assist the 42-year-old man.

The crew got to the boat at 4:15 p.m. and brought the man to the Pascagoula station. He was then transported to Singing River Hospital in Pascagoula.

He is listed in stable condition.

