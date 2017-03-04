Coast Guard rescues injured man off Pascagoula coast

A Coast Guard crew rescued a man aboard a vessel Saturday afternoon off the coast of Pascagoula, Coast Guard officials said.
According to a release from U.S. Coast Guard 8th District Heartland, a crew from the Mobile sector received a call at 1:16 p.m., reporting a man suffering from a severely infected foot aboard the Amazon Explorer about 18 nautical miles south of Pascagoula.
Members from the Pascagoula station launched into the Gulf to assist the 42-year-old man.
The crew got to the boat at 4:15 p.m. and brought the man to the Pascagoula station. He was then transported to Singing River Hospital in Pascagoula.
He is listed in stable condition.
Comments