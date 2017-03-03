Pascagoula Mayor Jim Blevins won’t run again

Four years is enough for Jim Blevins, mayor of Pascagoula.
He has enjoyed the job, but he and his wife decided this week that he would not run for reelection.
Already retired from the Chevron Pascagoula Refinery, he said he will devote more time to family activities and volunteer work.
He said the mayor’s job involves 40 to 50 hours a week, six to seven days a week with little or no vacation.
“Public service is one of the things you have to have a passion for,” he told the Sun Herald. “I still do.”
He believes in the One Coast concept. He said he is pleased that he is leaving the city with a healthy budget.
He believes working as a team with the City Council and staff has been very important, and his favorite part of the job was being asked (as mayor) to come class and read to school children in the city.
Three people have qualified to run for Pascagoula mayor: Dane Maxwell, Jenafer Gurley and Lazaro Rovira. Others have until 5 p.m. today to qualify.
Karen Nelson: 228-896-2310, @NelsonNews_atSH
Comments