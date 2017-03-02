There are several ways to help 7-year-old Sophia

In the week since Sophia Myers’ diagnosis with an inoperable brain tumor, she has reigned over a Mardi Gras parade as an honorary princess and received a key to the city of Ocean Springs, and the outpouring of support for the 7-year-old and her family is growing.
By Wednesday, the District Attorney’s Office for George, Greene and Jackson counties had set up the Sophia Myers Benefit Bank Account to help the child’s family with medical expenses. The account is set up at Community Bank and donations can be made at any of its branches.
District Attorney Tony Lawrence and his staff have being working to offer support for Sophia’s parents.
Her mother, Angel Myers, is an assistant district attorney under Lawrence who prosecutes offenders who target children. Sophia’s father, Joshua Myers, works in the legal department at FEMA.
On Feb. 22, the Myerses learned their only child, a first-grader at Oak Park Elementary, was suffering from diffuse intrinsic pontine gliomas, known as DIPG, which is a tumor on a major structure in the upper part of the brain stem.
Sophia has been undergoing treatment at Blair E. Batson Children’s Hospital at University Medical Center in Jackson. However, Sophia and her family are consulting with Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in Boston as well this week.
A relative also set up a GoFundMe account to help the family with expenses.
Other fundraisers are also planned.
Brittany Gregory and Susan Parton teamed up with Chick-fil-A for a fundraiser. People can order a Chick-fil-A sandwich or eight-piece nuggets, each served with chips and a dessert, for $8. The deadline for ordering has been extended to noon March 7. Orders must be paid in advance.
The group will have pickup locations at the First Baptist Church Fellowship Hall on Live Oak Avenue in Pascagoula; Mosaic Church on U.S. 90 in Ocean Springs; and in the parking lot of Orocon Construction at 325 Reynoir Street in Biloxi. People placing large orders are asked to specify their pickup location and are encouraged to have one point person to pick up the meals.
The group is also seeking volunteers to help fill bags with the orders; just show up at one of the distribution sites March 14 to help out, Gregory said.
“It is beyond amazing how much our communities have come together for sweet Sophia and her family,” she said Wednesday.
Other businesses offering support:
▪ Prep by K.U.G on Government Street in Ocean Springs will donate10 percent of all sales during Lent to Sophia and her family.
▪ Panache Apparel and Accessories on Three Rivers Road in Gulfport has designed a “Sophia” bracelet that is available in gold or silver for $48. Proceeds from the bracelet sales will go to Sophia and her family. To place an order, go to the store or call 228-822-0120.
