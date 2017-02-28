Jackson County

February 28, 2017 6:03 PM

12-year-old boy dies after being found unresponsive near his home

By Scott Hawkins

schawkins@sunherald.com

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a 12-year-old boy on Tuesday.

No foul play is suspected, Sheriff Mike Ezell said in a press release.

The unidentified boy was found by a family member in woods behind his house in the 6000 block of Nutbank Road in the Helena community.

Shortly after noon, dispatchers got a call that the boy was unresponsive at his home.

He was airlifted to a Mobile hospital, but died en route.

The Sun Herald will update this story as more information is available.

Scott Hawkins: 228-896-2424, @ScottHawkins4

Related content

Jackson County

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Pascagoula resident records sandblasting contaminants at shipyard

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos