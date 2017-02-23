Take a tour of downtown Ocean Springs

A family of owls have moved in to a nest that a pair of osprey built last year at the Pascagoula River Audubon Center. They made their debut on Tuesday, Valentine’s Day, and the center named them Cupid and Valentine.
After Doug Heller’s wife, Dinah, fell while they were launching their kayak, the couple were even more willing to take risks in order to “embrace life.” Dinah is partially paralyzed but the couple still bicycle and kayak together.
After suffering a stroke and brain hemorrhage, Dinah Heller of St. Martin wasn’t sure who the man who kept visiting her in the hospital was. Then he explained that they had been married for three years.
Doug Heller is able to share his enjoyment of bicycling with his wife, Dinah, who is paralyzed from a stroke. The Hellers used a GoFundMe account to buy a DUET wheelchair bicycle, and they now explore the region together.