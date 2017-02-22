Pascagoula council makes decision on polling places

People in this city will continue to vote in their old polling places for city elections.
A proposal to establish one voting precinct for the entire city failed to make headway Tuesday night with the Pascagoula City Council.
A vast majority of the comments on the city’s website were against making such a change with city elections coming up this year.
Many thought it would create confusion.
The city council voted Tuesday night to table the idea until after the elections.
The idea was to have everyone vote at the huge Civic Center at the county fairgrounds.
In other business, the council voted to spend $25,000 on executive headhunters to find the city a new director of economic development and residential recruitment.
The city is down almost 6,000 in population since Hurricane Katrina in 2005.
Leaders have said that finding someone who can help the city recruit and attract developers who will build homes in a median price range is crucial for the city.
Councilman voted 5-2 to hire the Pace Group for that fee plus expenses. The mayor and councilman Freddie Jackson opposed.
City manager Joe Huffman said the group guarantees that if the director they find for the city leaves or is fired within a year, they will find another at no cost.
