Ocean Springs hits the right note with specialized playground equipment

There’s a bit of music in the air at the Little Children’s Park in Ocean Springs now, thanks to the city and Disability Connection.
Children from Ocean Springs were invited to the park Wednesday morning to check out new piece of equipment, funded by the city, to make it more accessible for children with and without disabilities.
Janie O’Keefe with Disability Connection said the group started working on playgrounds in 2013, the first being on Mississippi 53 in Harrison County.
“In talking with (Mayor) Connie Moran, we realized we needed a playground like that in Jackson County,” O’Keefe said.
The idea, she said, was to make it a public playground that was open to everyone. With the help of the Ocean Springs School District, the Little Chidlren’s Park was selected to receive six pieces of sensory equipment that appeals to children with and without disabilities.
“The Ocean Springs School District helped us select this playground, the Little Children’s Playground, because it’s centrally located and really good for school field trips,” O’Keefe said.
The first piece, the Rhapsody Metallophone, is like a xylophone, complete with a mallet, that lets children strike it to hear different sounds. The Rhapsody is especially designed for kids to develop sensory, motor, cognitive, and social-emotional skills.
“We realize socialization and recreation is very important to get individuals engaged in the community,” she said. “It’s all free and it’s very accessible.”
The goal is to have all six pieces planned for the park installed by June, O’Keefe said.
