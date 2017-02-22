The Shed guilty of building violations

After suffering a stroke and brain hemorrhage, Dinah Heller of St. Martin wasn’t sure who the man who kept visiting her in the hospital was. Then he explained that they had been married for three years.
Doug Heller is able to share his enjoyment of bicycling with his wife, Dinah, who is paralyzed from a stroke. The Hellers used a GoFundMe account to buy a DUET wheelchair bicycle, and they now explore the region together.
The Ocean Springs Board of Alderman and Mayor Connie Moran discuss changing the city’s regulation of bed and breakfasts during a meeting on Tuesday, January 17, 2016. The Board of Alderman decided to table to issue for 60 days to study the issue further and to hear from residents that would be potentially effected.