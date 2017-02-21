The Shed pleads guilty to building code, flood violations

When Jackson County Court Judge Larry Wilson gave The Shed owners 60 days to come up with a plan to fix all the building and flood code violations, he said, “at some point it’s got to come to an end.
“In all honesty,” Wilson told co-owner Brad Orrison, “it should have been done a long time ago.”
Jackson County came to court on Tuesday with a file folder four inches thick with pictures, letters from engineers, a letter from MEMA and FEMA and a laundry list from the Fire Coordinator’s office showing where the restaurant’s building construction is breaking county law.
The county’s recommendation going into the hearing was “demolish the building and rebuild it to code.” They were talking about the rambling collection of make-shift buildings that make up The Shed Barbecue & Blues Joint on Mississippi 57 at Interstate 10.
If all this work is done, you won’t see a radical change. But you should be able to see a fortified building.
Jackson County Building Official Marcus Catchot
“There’s just so much,” said Marcus Catchot, county Building Official and assistant planning director.
But instead of the county bringing its case against the long-time and popular restaurant, The Shed co-owner Brad Orrison pleaded guilty to all counts.
Judge Wilson signed an order finding Orrison in violation, then gave him two months to come up with something that works and meets the county’s legal requirements for a commercial building.
“You have 60 days to begin progress toward compliance,” Wilson told Orrison. “At some point, if that doesn’t happen ... at some point it’s got to come to an end.”
The court made it clear it wants to see building improvements at The Shed.
Best-case scenario
Orrison left the meeting grinning and positive that the outcome of the hearing was good.
“That was the best-case scenario,” Orrison said. “They said it’s feasible.”
He was talking about whether The Shed could be fixed or not. Orrison said the plan will be to “harden” the building’s walls.
“And the beloved gravel floor? That will be gone,” he said.
He said the way they plan to elevate and meet code in the 22-table, front dining room — the only area he contends is in violation — will be to build the floor up off the ground and reinforce the walls to meet county code.
He said he believes the other buildings on the grounds pre-date the 2012 fire and Hurricane Katrina and have a form of exemption.
So, Orrison says, the only real change people are likely to notice, when reconstruction is complete, is three steps up into the dining room from where they place their food orders.
Back in the courtroom, the mood was more serious.
It’s going to take time
Judge Wilson told prosecutor Mark Watts fixing The Shed could take some time.
Catchot said there would need to be structural engineers involved. And the county would have their own engineers checking behind them.
Last year, Orrison challenged the Mississippi Department of Transportation’s evaluation of the buildings at The Shed, when the state agency took a strip of land at the front of the restaurant for a widening project on Mississippi 57. At one point The Shed owners asked for more than $1 million, the state recommended $450,000 and the jury awarded $408,000.
The structural value of the actual walls and windows of the building came into play, when MDOT accused them of throwing together a makeshift structure after a major fire in 2012.
Catchot told the Sun Herald, after the hearing Tuesday, “The judge didn’t want to shut him (Orrison) down. He wants to work with him, but it’s been since 2012, and he was supposed to have done something already.”
MEMA and FEMA have put the county on notice that The Shed doesn’t meet the designated flood elevation.
“If we take their money, we have to follow their rules,” Catchot said about the state and federal agencies.
“The judge found him guilty of all violations and gave him an opportunity to prove The Shed can be complaint,” he said. “That’s a commercial establishment, everything out there will have to meet the building and flood standards. They’ll have to tear down some walls, open some things up. There are enclosed areas that are below the Base Flood Elevation. There’s kitchen equipment and other things in the flood zone.”
Will The Shed look radically different?
“If all this work is done, you won’t see a radical change,” Catchot said. “But you should be able to see a fortified building, a stronger building. There will be some areas that are elevated, but I think overall, the character of the building should still be there.”
