Two ‘unstoppable’ mothers honored for efforts to save their children

Two Ocean Springs mothers are the Coast faces for a push to recognize rare diseases and the suffering they bring, by declaring Feb. 28 Rare Disease Day and If A Mother’s Love Could Heal Day.
Ocean Springs has written a proclamation in honor of its two mothers — Amber Olsen and Dona Krystosek — who are fighting hard for their children suffering from very rare, debilitating and deadly diseases. Biloxi plans to offer a proclamation, too.
The children are Willow Cannan, Olsen’s 3-year-old daughter who has a deadly lysosomal disease, and “Little Levi” Krystosek, who has an extreme and almost unheard of form of dwarfism.
The focus of the proclamation, however, is the role the mothers play in standing up for their children.
Olsen and Krystosek met just a few weeks ago in their quests for cures for their children and both are heading to Washington D.C. to raise awareness in Congress and to plea for the kind of help that could benefit their children — pass laws that could speed up the Federal Drug Administration approval of experimental drugs, allot funding and support research.
The proclamation says, “They want their children to know how hard they fought for them ...”
“We say, thank you ‘Little Levi’ Krystosek and Willow Cannan for being the driving force behind two unstoppable mothers. Because of you, your siblings, your fathers and our community, these mothers know that anything is possible.”
New found friend
They connected the minute they met for lunch.
“You have this instant connection with people who are going through the same thing you are,” Olsen said. The two met and lunch lasted hours.
They shared experiences. Krystosek’s son is 11, and she was able to share her experience of endless advocating for her son, with schools, with doctors and with society.
“She’s an advocate at school, she knows about fighting through the push back,” Olsen said. “There’s always a certain amount of push back.”
Little Levi is mentally sharp. He walks. He has dealt with surgeries and the routine of medical care. His disease is ultra-rare and shared by only a very few others. It is considered life-damaging.
Willow’s is deadly. Her disease is one that deteriorates the body, and even though she is a smiling little blonde now, her life expectancy is very limited.
Though she is 3, she looks 1. She walks. She does not speak. She plays and eats and laughs. She is developmentally delayed, and she’s tiny. She is learning how to sign the words more and eat.
“We only know of 40 others who have it,” Olsen said. “We’re trying to get doctors to work on her disease. There are two who want to try gene therapy — injecting correct genes into the body. And there’s another therapy where they modify enzymes in the cell.”
Olsen was recently at a medical conference for special diseases in San Diego. Willow’s disease is genetic. Both parents have the gene, which is a 1 in 1.5 million chance. Their other two children are fine.
Stepping out together
Both mothers know that money is part of the answer and are on a fund-raising mission as well.
“We found each other through Facebook, rare disease stuff,” Olsen said. “We’re going to Washington together to meet with legislators for Rare Disease Week, next week. We will also meet with the National Institutes of Health. They provide money for research.”
“We will go to Capitol Hill to meet with Palazzo, Wicker and Cochran,” Olsen said. (Mississippi’s delegates U.S. Rep. Steven Palazzo and U.S. Senators Roger Wicker and Thad Cochran.)
Krystosek helped write the proclamation; she’s been an advocate for her child longer.
“Although we’re battling different conditions, we both want to do what’s best for our children,” Krystosek told the Sun Herald. “Her passion to help her child is contagious. When we met we talked for two hours. If anyone can help, these legislators can pass laws to speed up the FDA process, with funding if they want. There’s a lot they can do. But they don’t know if we don’t voice our concerns. I’m glad she’s going up there, too.”
Karen Nelson: 228-896-2310, @NelsonNews_atSH
Comments