February 16, 2017 2:25 PM

Pascagoula accepting applications for position on Recreation Commission

The city of Pascagoula is seeking to fill a vacancy on the Recreation Commission.

The 12-member commission serves as an advisory board for Pascagoula’s parks, facilities and programs. The City Council appoints its members.

Recreation Commission meetings are every first Wednesday at 6 p.m. at the Pascagoula Recreation Center.

Interested parties are asked to submit a résumé and cover letter to the Pascagoula Recreation Department at 2935 Pascagoula Street.

Résumés will be accepted through Feb. 28. The City Council will make an appointment at its March 7 meeting.

Details: 228-938-2356.

