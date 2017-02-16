Pascagoula accepting applications for position on Recreation Commission

The city of Pascagoula is seeking to fill a vacancy on the Recreation Commission.
The 12-member commission serves as an advisory board for Pascagoula’s parks, facilities and programs. The City Council appoints its members.
Recreation Commission meetings are every first Wednesday at 6 p.m. at the Pascagoula Recreation Center.
Interested parties are asked to submit a résumé and cover letter to the Pascagoula Recreation Department at 2935 Pascagoula Street.
Résumés will be accepted through Feb. 28. The City Council will make an appointment at its March 7 meeting.
Details: 228-938-2356.
Sun Herald
Comments