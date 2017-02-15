Ocean Springs commission denies Walker bed and breakfast on East Beach

The Ocean Springs Planning Commission denied Scott and Trinity Walker their application for a bed and breakfast for their East Beach home.
The issue came before the commission Tuesday night.
The Walkers didn’t meet the requirements for commercial fire and safety measures under the current city ordinance, according to the commission. They did not pass their final inspection by the building official.
There was no discussion from the audience, said Planning Commission Chairman Rickey Authement, the commission had a packet that said they did not pass final inspection, so the board voted based on that.
The vote was a recommendation to deny the application.
The Walkers have an avenue of appeal to the Board of Aldermen.
It has been almost a year since they applied for the permit to have a bed and breakfast, during that time, the city reconsidered the ordinance, because it requires sprinklers for commercial businesses. The Walker’s home doesn’t have a sprinkler system for fire safety.
