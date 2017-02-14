Coast city ranks high with retirement magazine

The city’s quaint and walkable downtown has spurred Where to Retire Magazine to feature Ocean Springs in an upcoming edition.
The magazine, based in Houston, Texas, selected Ocean Springs as a top retirement destination and profiled it in a feature entitled “8 Delightful Downtown Cities.”
With a national circulation of 200,000, the magazine has been helping people with retirement relocation decisions for 25 years. It’s published six times a year.
Each year, 700,000 Americans relocate to new towns to retire, according to the magazine. The ones who relocate are generally healthier, better educated and more affluent than those who do not not.
“Nationally, two dozen states and hundreds of towns seek to attract retirees as a source of economic development,” the magazine said in a press release to the Sun Herald. “They bring significant economic benefits to their new states and hometowns.”
Annette Fuller, editor, said retirees generally choose a destination “with an energized, bustling heart,” and Ocean Springs qualifies.
The article that includes Ocean Springs will appear in the March/April issue, available nationwide on Tuesday. It is sold at Barnes & Noble bookstores and on some newsstands.
The growing Main Street movement has spurred hundreds of cities across the country to preserve, renovate and reinvigorate their central hubs into retro chic gathering spots, with a host of independent shops and restaurants that help fashion a town’s personality, the magazine said.
The eight cities it chose have all won the Great American Main Street Award and continue to attract new residents with a vibrant downtown, Fuller said.
For an issue of the magazine visit WhereToRetire.com.
The other seven cities: Dahlonega, Georgia; DeLand, Florida; Franklin, Tennessee; Frederick, Maryland; Georgetown, Texas; Livermore, California and Wenatchee, Washington.
