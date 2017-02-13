Fuel leak, multi-vehicle wreck causing I-10 traffic slow-down

Traffic is backed up in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 near mile marker 51 as officials work to clear a multi-vehicle wreck, authorities said.
Mississippi Highway Patrol Trooper Chase Elkins said a truck had leaked about 50 gallons of fuel and was pulled over onto the right shoulder of the highway. The right travel lane was closed as crews worked to clean up the spill.
Traffic had become backed up and a vehicle ran into the back of other vehicles, causing the multi-vehicle crash, Elkins said. No information on the number of cars involved, or whether there were injuries, was immediately available.
The left lane remains open but traffic is moving slowly, Elkins said.
