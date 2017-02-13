Pascagoula planners use contest to see what works

Beginning today, Pascagoula is accepting nominations for a sort of “People’s Choice Awards” of city events and attractions.
It’s called Best of Pascagoula, and city economic developers look to the winners to help them decide what is working for Pascagoula and what is not.
The city is asking residents and visitors alike to go to the city website and submit nominations in categories like best local attraction, best free place to take kids, best fishing hole, best project idea, best trail, best view, best park and — especially important — best festival.
We are hoping this will spark our creativity as developers.
The program brings awareness to the city’s assets and honors small businesses. But it also gives planners insight into how to best develop the city.
“We are hoping this will spark our creativity as developers,” said Community and Economic Development Director Jen Dearman. “The goal is to see what elements are contributing to Pascagoula’s character as a community and how to add to it.”
“We have a lot to celebrate in Pascagoula,” she said. “This gives us an idea what the city is interested in.”
Dearman said the city spends a lot of time, money and resources on events. This will help rank them. The city is looking for what stands out, she said.
“It lets us know if an event is making it,” she said. “Some we think are doing good don’t even make the nomination phase.”
Starting Monday, people will have three weeks to make nominations.
Nominations close at 5 p.m., March 6. Then, there will be another ballot offered for voting on the top five nominees in each category. That voting takes place March 8-24, also through the website.
Winners will be announced at the City Council meeting on April 4.
